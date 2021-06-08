Less than 2% of African population received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine – Africa CDC | Ripples Nigeria

International
Less than 2% of African population received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine – Africa CDC
The Africa Centre for Disease Control (Africa CDC) said on Tuesday only two percent of Africans have received the first vaccine dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since the commencement of the vaccination exercise on the continent early this year.
The African Union through the African COVID-19 Vaccine Development and Access Strategy planned to vaccinate at least 60 percent of the continent adult population by the end of 2022.
The Director of the Africa CDC, Dr. John Nkengasong, who disclosed at the launch of a partnership between the MasterCard Foundation and the agency, said the number of vaccines available to Africa represents a small portion of the global supply and the financial costs to purchase, deliver, and administer vaccines remain significant.
READ ALSO: Vaccines our major hope for tackling COVID-19 in Africa – WHO
He said Africa CDC would build on the efforts of the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access facility (COVAX), the COVID-19 African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT), and the global community to expand access to vaccines across Africa.
Nkengasong said: “This partnership with the MasterCard Foundation is a bold step towards establishing a New Public Health Order for Africa, and we welcome other actors to join this historic journey.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....