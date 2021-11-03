Lessons to learn from Ikoyi building collapse —Tinubu

Bola Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State has urged the state government and citizens to learn some lessons from the collapse of a 21-storey building at Ikoyi.

Tinubu made this call on Tuesday in a statement he personally signed.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that at least 14 persons have been confirmed dead after the 21-storey building collapsed on Monday.

Nine persons have also been rescued alive as rescue operations intensified into Tuesday night.

In his statement, the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress noted that the incident should serve as a huge deterrent against flouting the law which could result in devastating consequences.

Tinubu also implored all stakeholders to work in synergy in order to avoid future occurrences.

“As much as we are in collective pain and grief, we must also be clear and focused. Let us use this tragedy to serve as a strong warning and deterrent to end any misconduct that might in any way contribute to such an incident.

“We must never become numb to the tragedies that befall others; we must work and strive to put an end to these frightening events and the brutal, but avoidable deaths that go with them,’’ Tinubu stated.

He also threw his support behind the decision of the Lagos State Government to commence an inquest into the circumstances that led to the collapse of a 21-storey building at Ikoyi.

Tinubu noted that this probe is necessary in order to engender public trust due to questions surrounding the unfortunate incident.

Read also: Osinbajo, Tinubu allegedly at loggerheads over 2023 Presidency

“I endorse Gov. Babajide Sanwo-olu’s order for an investigation into this tragedy. There are many questions to ask, and all those questions deserve full and public answers.

“It is obvious to us that something went terribly wrong. If indeed intentional or reckless wrongdoing has been committed, appropriate sanctions should find those who have been found to have shirked their fundamental responsibilities.

“The departed, their grieving families and the people of Lagos State deserve no less and should perhaps demand even more,’’ Tinubu said.

He added that government and residents must reach out to the bereaved families with both prayer and practical support and assistance during this terrible moment.

“I sympathise with those injured and commend the state government knowing that it would provide immediate medical needs and provide whatever other assistance required for victims to survive the episode and return to a semblance of normalcy.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now