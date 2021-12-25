‘Let’s keep hope alive,’ PDP chieftain, Dan Orbih, urges Nigerians at Christmas

The National Vice Chairman (South-South) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Dan Osi Orbih, has urged Nigerians not to despair but keep hope alive as the country marks Christmas amid concerns of political instability and rising poverty.

He said that the season called for deep sober reflections as the country struggles to come to terms with alleged misrule inflicted on Nigerians by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The nightmares will not last forever. The Christmas season, indeed, offers us hope that redemption beckons if only we take the right steps to enthrone a visionary leadership founded on justice and true love for all,” Chief Orbih said.

His Christmas message was contained in a statement made available to newsmen Friday, a copy of which was obtained by Ripples Nigeria.

The document read in part:

“As Nigerians from all walks of life join the rest of the world to mark the birth of Jesus Christ, the joy of the season is certainly far from the homes of many, as rising insecurity and poverty have caused most citizens to live in despair and anguish.

“Amid these challenges it is tempting to give up on our dear country, especially as it confronts glaring acts of misrule foisted on her by a leadership bereft of vision and empathy for the masses in the past six years.”

“I urge us all not to give up on Nigeria. We are too blessed to fail. Opportunities beckon only if we summon the courage to enthrone a leadership with the right vision.

“Christmas is a season for redemption and we can reinvent our country through sustained value reorientation, and pursuit of justice and equity.

“Let us keep hope alive.

“I wish you all Merry Christmas and a prosperous new year.”

