Let’s kick out this ‘borrowing and sorrowing’ APC, Atiku urges in Democracy Day message

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (APC) has called on Nigerians to vote out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) due to the rising debt profile of the country.

Atiku stated this known via a statement issued in commemoration of Democracy Day, Sunday, June 12.

The PDP Presidential candidate is expected to slug it out with Bola Tinubu of the APC during the 2023 elections.

Consequently, he warned the citizens of the litany of challenges plaguing the country due to the mismanagement of the ruling party.

Atiku said, “Let’s gather the numbers and commitment to kick out APC – the borrowing and sorrowing party. Let’s remember that Nigeria’s current debt burden stands at over N41 trillion with less than $40billion in reserve.

“It is visible that the Buhari administration has brought upon our commonality the worst form of government, where insecurity, disunity, inequity, lack of job opportunity, dwindling economic prosperity and hyper inflation stare us all in the face.

“Hence, we should by next year reject an inept, unpopular and insensitive and clueless APC government.

“A ruling party that offers crass opportunism and cronyism can never elevate nor uplift a diverse and secular country as ours.

Read also:2023: Jonathan counsels Tinubu, Atiku, other presidential candidates

“The APC that couldn’t offer Nigerians honesty on their pledged manifestos with regards to security, economic growth and anti-corruption; shouldn’t be honoured with another wasteful tenure of pillage, brigandage and carnage!

“Here’s the season to prove to dishonest APC politicians that power truly belongs to the people via the use of the ballots.

“A government that impoverishes us divides us along our fault lines, make us insecure, make us hungry, starve us of public amenities like electricity and fuel and perpetually shut down gates of universities against our undergraduates, due to no fault of the students and causing untold sorrow to their parents and sponsors; such a party should never be allowed to occupy esteemed offices in government at any level in our country.”

Atiku further invoked the memories of past heroes regarding their strife towards entrenching democracy in the country, calling on Nigerians to fix the country by voting out the APC

“At this juncture, the most pertinent tribute that we can effectively pay to our heroes past, those who struggled to enthrone and sustain Democracy in Nigeria, is to kick out the APC; a tainted government that was given a valuable mandate, but came unprepared about what to do. They squandered a precious political opportunity, by dashing the hopes of a trusting majority of the electorate. Not again, we should all clamour. Say no to the doom of bad governance; say yes to the prospect of a better Nigeria in 2023.

“Let’s work together to fix our country and return the boom of days of yore. Let’s kick out the APC,” the statement read.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now