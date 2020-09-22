‘Let’s put our differences aside and move Edo forward,” Obaseki tells Oshiomhole, Ize-Iyamu | Ripples Nigeria

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Tuesday urged the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole; and the party’s governorship candidate in the state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, to put their differences aside in the interest of the state.

Obaseki, who made the call after he was presented with his certificate of return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), told the duo that the fight was over and implored them to join his administration in building the state.

The governor was re-elected for another term of four years on Saturday.

He said: “To our friends and our brothers on the other side of the divide, we are one family in the pursuit to provide services and public good for our citizens.

READ ALSO: Oshiomhole, Tinubu pose a big danger to our democracy —Obaseki

“Our citizens have decided that as for now, they trust us more to provide them leadership. It does not mean that they do not have a role to play. It does not mean that they are not part of a family.

“I’m using this opportunity to extend the hand of fellowship to my brother, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and his other colleagues in the All Progressives Congress to join us and work with us so that we can move Edo forward.

“On a specific note, I want to use this occasion to call on the former chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, that the fight is over and he should come and join in building the house where he was part of laying the foundation.

“We have no malice, the only thing we disagreed on is in the approach in moving Edo forward.”

Join the conversation

Opinions