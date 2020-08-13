‘Let’s wear our thinking cap’, Ooni calls for scrapping of #BBNAIJA

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has stated that the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality TV show should be scrapped for a more beneficial and educational show for youths.

The monarch, who said this on Wednesday while interacting with youths in his palace as part of the celebration of International Youth Day, explained that the show should be scrapped because it misrepresents Nigerian youths.

He said; “Nigerian youths are fond of accusing and abusing our leaders. Stop abusing them. Contribute your own quota.

“Let’s wear our thinking caps and begin to act like the real future leaders that we are.

“In the last general election, the total number of votes cast was around 27 million while over 170 million people voted during the 2019 Big Brother Naija reality show. It misrepresents the goodness and integrity of the Nigerian youths,” Ogunwusi noted.

This came days after former President of the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy took a swipe at Nigerian youths for taking more interest in the Big Brother Naija show.

The veteran musician and activist who took to his official Twitter page on Monday to spill his guts in a series of tweets expressed reservations over Nigerian youths who are consumed by the reality TV show.

The eccentric entertainer in the series of tweets posted on his time-line noted that he does not understand Nigerian youths as activities about housemates garner thousands of reactions on social media while more important issues that concern the country barely generate enough engagement.

