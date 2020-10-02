Level of abuse of power and office under Buhari unprecedented —HURIWA | Ripples Nigeria

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has declared that the level of abuse of power and office under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari was unprecedented.

The group made the declaration on Thursday in a statement to mark Nigeria’s 60th Independence anniversary, adding that Buhari lacked the political will to eradicate corruption destroying Nigeria.

According to HURIWA in the statement signed by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, the abuse of power under Buhari’s administration has led to nepotism and lopsided appointments.

The statement by HURIWA reads in part: “We dispute the popular cliche that Nigeria is resource cursed but agree that the major challenges crippling the economic and political advancements of Nigeria are nepotism and poor governance standards.

“The lack of political will by the President to eradicate corruption destroying the fabrics of governance right under his nose.

“The level of abuse of power and abuse of office by the current central government has become unprecedented.

“It is disturbing that officials of this administration are abusing their powers by alloting illegal employment slots to persons from their side of the country against the clear legal frameworks against nepotism and observance of Federal Character Principles.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has allowed the use of the publicly funded Presidential jets for frivolous trips by the children of the politically connected, thereby increasing the costs of governance and thereby destroying the economy,” the statement by HURIWA concluded.

