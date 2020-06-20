Lewandowski breaks Bundesliga record as Haaland seals second place for Dortmund

With one round of matches left in the Bundesliga, Dortmund have guaranteed a second place finish after defeating RB Leipzig 2-0 on Saturday.

Dortmund, who lost the title race to Bayern Munich despite giving it a good run, had already secured Champions League spot ahead of next season.

Erling Braut Haaland netted a brace against third-placed Leipzig, who now stand one point above fourth-placed Borussia Monchengladbach.

Read Also: CHAMPIONS! Bayern win 8th consecutive Bundesliga title

Elsewhere, Bayern, who were crowned champions last Tuesday, also defeated Freiburg 3-1.

Poland forward, Robert Lewandowski bagged two goals, increasing his tally to 33 goals in the league this season.

He becomes the record foreign goalscorer in Bundesliga history, surpassing the 31 goals scored by now Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Dortmund in 2016-17 season.

In the last round of games next Saturday, Bayern travel to Wolfsburg while Dortmund host Hoffenheim.

Join the conversation

Opinions