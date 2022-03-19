Lewandowski equals Muller record with brace in big Bayern win

Robert Lewandowski equalled the record of Gerd Muller after scoring brace in Bayern’s 4-0 victory over Union Berlin on Saturday night.

The Poland striker netted his 30 and 31st Bundesliga goal in the game, making his tally up to 43 in all competitions for Bayern this season.

Lewandowski has now scored 30 or more league goals in a season five times, a record set by Germany legend Muller.

Kingsley Coman and Tanguy Nianzou scored to get the champions ahead before Lewandowski’s penalty made it 3-0 in first-half stoppage time and his tap-in sealed the rout in the second half.

It was a convincing performance by Julian Nagelsmann’s side, who had drawn their past two league games but remain on course for a record-extending 10th Bundesliga title.

Second-placed Borussia Dortmund can reduce the gap back to four points with a win at Cologne on Sunday.

