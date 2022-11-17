Lewandowski handed three-match ban after red card

Barcelona forward, Robert Lewandowski will miss the club’s next three matches following a red card shown to him in their 2-1 win at Osasuna last week.

The 34-year-old striker, who is currently with Poland at the Qatar World Cup, was shown two yellow cards, the second for an elbow to David Garcia’s face.

Barca have said they will appeal against the ban, which the Spanish football association awarded because of a gesture showing a “contemptuous attitude towards the referees”.

It was only the second red card of Lewandowski’s career – and he will miss La Liga games against Espanyol, Atletico Madrid and Getafe as a result of the ban.

