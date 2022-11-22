Lewandowski misses penalty as Poland, Mexico play goalless in Qatar

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski missed a penalty as his country Poland were held to a goalless draw by Mexico in a World Cup clash on Tuesday evening.

Poland had the best chance of winning the encounter but the forward missed the clear opportunity.

Lewandowski has never scored in the World Cup, and his wait continues after his effort was kept out by Mexico’s veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

Both Poland and Mexico share second spot in Group C after the draw, and they sit above bottom side Argentina.

Argentina had been stunned by Saudi Arabia earlier in the day in what had taken the football world by a surprise.

The Arabians caused one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history by coming from behind to beat heavily fancied Argentina, to now sit at the top of the group.

