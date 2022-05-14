Lewandowski says he will not sign new Bayern contract

Bayern Munich forward, Robert Lewandowski is set to leave the club after his current contract ends as he has told the club he will not be renewing it.

The Bundesliga champions played a 2-2 with Wolfsburg in the final day of the topflight this season, having already clinched the title weeks ago.

Lewandowski, whose contract ends in June, has scored 344 times in 374 games for Bayern since arriving in 2014.

He is currently the club’s second-highest scorer of all time behind Gerd Muller.

Lewandowski said: “I told the club that if an offer comes in, then we have to think about it – also for the club.

“We have to find the best solution for both sides.”

He added: “I won’t sign a new contract.”

Last year, Lewandowski broke Muller’s 49-year record for most Bundesliga goals in a calendar year with 43 in 34 games, and won the FIFA Best player of the year.

The Poland striker has scored 49 in 45 appearances in all competitions this season.

