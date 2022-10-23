Connect with us

Lewandowski scores as Barcelona thrash Bilbao to keep pressure on Real

Published

6 mins ago

on

As Barcelona hammered Athletic Bilbao, Robert Lewandowski scored his 12th goal in 11 La Liga games, keeping Barcelona three points behind league-leading Real Madrid.

The Poland striker capitalized on an assist from Ousmane Dembele to score his team’s third goal.

The opening goal was assisted by Lewandowski, who lofted the pass for Dembele to score.

In addition to setting up Ferran Torres’ late fourth goal, Dembele assisted Sergi Roberto in making it 2-0.

Read Also: El Clasico ends in Madrid’s favour as Barca suffer first La Liga loss of season

Barcelona put on a commanding performance, but the victory was somewhat diminished when Roberto was forced to leave with a shoulder injury late in the game.

Barcelona’s second straight victory keeps them in reach of Real, who defeated Sevilla on Saturday by a score of 3-1.

Real are top on 31 points from 11 games, while Barcelona have 28 points.

