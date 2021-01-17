Lewandowski sets another Bundesliga record

Poland striker, Robert Lewandowski has set another German Bundesliga scoring record after helping Bayern Munich overcome SC Freiburg on Sunday.

The champions defeated Freiburg 2-1 after a second-half header by Thomas Muller sealed the win following substitute Nils Petersen’ leveler.

Lewandowski scored the opener in the seventh minute to put the hosts ahead and become the first player to score 21 goals in the first 16 matches in the history of the League.

Read Also: FIFA Best: Lewandowski beats Ronaldo, Messi to men’s award, Bronze wins women’s title

The reigning FIFA Best player is now on target to surpass Gerd Muller’s 40-goal mark in a season set 49 years ago.

In midweek, Bayern’s title defence campaign in the German Cup this season was ended by second-tier side Holstein Kiel in a penalty shootout.

They remain top of the League table, four points above second-place RB Leipzig.

Join the conversation

Opinions