Bayern Munich are on the verge of making history in the world of football when they face Mexican side, Tigres in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup on Thursday.

The European champions have been spectacular between last season and now, having won all the trophies they had challenged for.

A victory over Tigres on Thursday would mean Bayern hold the Champions League, Super Cup, German Super Cup, Bundesliga and German Cup titles, and Club World Cup.

They would become only the second club to win all domestic and international titles in one season after Soanish giants Barcelona.

“The Club World Cup would be the cherry on top,” sais Robert Lewandowski, who is the reigning FIFA Best player after helping his club achieve so much last year.

“The next final for us means that we can win the sixth title. That means a lot for football history.

“We can write history but it is also a big challenge. When you are that close to a title then you want to win it.”

Bayern will be facing Tigres, who became the first Mexican and CONCACAF club to reach the final of the competition after they defeated Brazilian giants Palmeiras in the semifinal.

“No other Mexican team have gone this far, but now we want more,” said Tigres forward Carlos Gonzalez.

The Club World Cup is holding in Qatar as a test event for the FIFA World Cup billed to hold in the country in 2022.