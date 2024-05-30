LG AUTONOMY: Supreme Court sets ball rolling, gives states deadline to file defence

The Nigerian Supreme Court, on Thursday, issued a directive to the 36 state governors, granting them seven days to file their defense in a lawsuit concerning local government autonomy.

This lawsuit, filed by the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi, challenges the current practices by some state governors who allegedly withhold financial resources from their local government areas (LGAs).

“That within 2 days of service, the plaintiff will reply after being served the reply of the defendant Counter affidavit,” the court stated

A seven-man panel of the apex court led by Justice Garba Lawal, issued the order while ruling in the application for abridgment of time argued by Fagbemi.

He held that the decision of the court was predicated on the national urgency of the suit and the nonobjection from the Attorneys-General of the states of the federation.

The apex court held that filing of all processes and exchanging of same must be completed within the time.

The court also ordered all state Attorneys-General absent to be present in court on the adjourned date.

“All defendants absent should be served with fresh hearing notice and be in court on the adjourned date,” it stated.

The eight states whose Attorney General were absent in court despite being served with hearing notice were those of Borno, Kano, Kogi, Niger, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, and Sokoto.

The Attorney General of Ebonyi State and the chairman of the body of state Attorneys-General, Dr Ben Odo, speaking on behalf of the other AGs, said they had a meeting and he had their consent of no objection to the suit.

“I have the consent of all the Attorneys General not to oppose the motion”, he said.

The move by the Supreme Court underscores the urgency with which it views the issue of LG autonomy. The brevity of the timeframe allotted to the governors suggests a desire for a swift resolution. This comes amidst ongoing debates about the financial independence of LGAs and their ability to function effectively without undue interference from state governments.

Proponents of LG autonomy argue that it strengthens grassroots governance and development. They believe that empowering LGAs with greater control over their finances will enable them to better address the needs of their local communities. Conversely, opponents of full autonomy raise concerns about potential mismanagement and a lack of accountability at the local level.

