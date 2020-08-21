LG boss behind Fayemi’s presidential campaign posters suspended

Members of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, on Friday unanimously voted for the suspension of the Chairman of Ikere Local Government Area, Femi Ayodele, over presidential campaign publications for the Governor Kayode Fayemi.

The motion for the suspension was moved by the Majority Leader, Gboyega Aribisogan, which was supported by Tajudeen Akingbolu, representing Ekiti West Constituency 1 while they urged the house to further investigate the matter which violates the laws of the state.

Read also: Fayemi disowns presidential campaign posters

Meanwhile, Mr Fayemi through his Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode had debunked the rumor of his presidential ambition, after his 2023 presidential campaign poster surfaced on the internet reportedly sponsored by Mr Femi Ayodele.

Mr Oyebode said his principal “Dr Fayemi does not have any knowledge of the campaign poster neither did he authorise Mr Ayodele or any person or group of persons to start a campaign on his behalf.

“As a matter of fact, Mr Ayodele does not and cannot speak for the Governor on any matter, be it policy, administrative or political.”

