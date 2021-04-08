LG chairman in Kano appoints 55 aides | Ripples Nigeria

The Chairman of Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano State, Hassan Farawa, on Wednesday, disclosed that he has appointed about 55 special advisers and assistants, to help him in the discharge of his duties.

This comes barely four weeks after Ripples Nigeria reported that a Councillor representing the Guringawa ward in the same LGA, Muslihu Yusuf Ali, on March 10, appointed 18 people to serve as his aides.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new appointees, Farawa commended the state governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, for his commitment to eradicating poverty in the state, and thanked the state’s acting chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas and the Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Alhaji Murtala Garo, for their support.

He charged the new appointees to discharge their duties diligently to move the local government to the next level.

Also, Farawa called upon the new appointees to be good ambassadors, and as well avoid anything that would tarnish the image of the Local Government and Kano State, in general.

