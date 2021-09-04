Connect with us

LG ELECTION: Hoodlums snatch 30 voting machines in Kaduna

Published

33 mins ago

on

10 Take Aways from Saturday Supplementary Election

Suspected hoodlums on Saturday snatched 30 Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) during the local council election in Kaduna State.

 The Chairman of Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIECOM), Saratu Audu-Dikko, disclosed this to journalists in Kaduna.

According to her, the machines were snatched in Giwa and Igabi LGAs.

READ ALSO: KADUNA ELECTRONIC VOTING: Group urges caution against adopting it nationally

She added that 11 others were destroyed in Igabi.

Audu-Dikko said: “At least 30 EVMs were carted away at Kwarau in Igabi local government area with two destroyed, while nine others were equally vandalized at Panhauya in Giwa local government area.

“The hoodlums also carted away election materials and assaulted the driver and staff of the commission conveying the materials.”

 

 

