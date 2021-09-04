Politics
LG ELECTION: Hoodlums snatch 30 voting machines in Kaduna
Suspected hoodlums on Saturday snatched 30 Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) during the local council election in Kaduna State.
The Chairman of Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIECOM), Saratu Audu-Dikko, disclosed this to journalists in Kaduna.
According to her, the machines were snatched in Giwa and Igabi LGAs.
READ ALSO: KADUNA ELECTRONIC VOTING: Group urges caution against adopting it nationally
She added that 11 others were destroyed in Igabi.
Audu-Dikko said: “At least 30 EVMs were carted away at Kwarau in Igabi local government area with two destroyed, while nine others were equally vandalized at Panhauya in Giwa local government area.
“The hoodlums also carted away election materials and assaulted the driver and staff of the commission conveying the materials.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...