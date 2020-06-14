LGA POLL: Taraba suspends lockdown for party primaries

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, Sunday lifted, for one week, the COVID-19 lockdown imposed on the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Alhaji Hassan Mijinyawa, who disclosed this in a statement in Jalingo, said the measure was to allow free movement as political parties conducted their primary elections ahead of the June 30 local council polls in the state.

He, however, said the state would return to the lockdown after the one week grace with the exception of Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Mijinyawa said: “Governor Ishaku has approved with immediate effect, the addition of Monday to the number of days allowed for free human and vehicular movements within the state under the state governments current COVID-19 lockdown policy.

“However, because of the period given by the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) for political parties in the state to conduct their party primaries for the forth-coming local government elections, movements will be allowed throughout this week.

“This is to enable people travelling long distances before and after the elections to get to their destinations without hindrance.

“It is also important to reiterate once again that the ban on inter-state travels is still in force and security agencies are under strict instructions to arrest and prosecute violators.

“The only exemptions are workers on essential duties.”

