Entertainment
LGBTQ activist, Bisi Alimi, asks thought-provoking question about God
LGBTQ activist Bisi Alimi has taken to his Instagram story to ask why humans have to be involved in the narrative about God’s feud with the devil.
Bisi Alimi, who is renowned for making controversial statements on social media, decided to ask another thought-provoking question during the early hours of today, Friday, October 22.
He wrote;
Read also: LGBTQ activist, Bisi Alimi, tells fans to be wary of ‘spiritual’ leaders
“Who else is thinking “Why hasn’t God defeated the devil since?”
Alimi continued;
“Also, why is God punishing us for a fight he is having with the devil?
Wetin concern agbero with overload?”
