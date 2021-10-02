Connect with us

LGBTQ activist, Bisi Alimi, says there is no evidence of God’s existence

Published

2 hours ago

on

Bisi Alimi shades Nigerians for expressing outrage over movie portraying Jesus as a gay man

Bisi Alimi, a UK-based Nigerian activist for the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender & Queer (LGBTQ+) community has stated on his Instagram stories that there is no evidence of God’s existence.

The same-s3x marriage activist stated that Christianity was only imported into Africa, hence, Africans should have no reason to care.

READ ALSO: Ex-presidential aspirant warns Bisi Alimi not to come back to Nigeria as gay

He wrote on his Instagram page;

“There is no evidence of God but Africans believe it.”

He continued;

“We have numerous evidence of slavery, important of Christianity, but Africans don’t care.”

