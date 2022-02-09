Connect with us

LGBTQ activist, Bisi Alimi, says there’s nothing spiritual about s3x

Bisi Alimi shades Nigerians for expressing outrage over movie portraying Jesus as a gay man

Bisi Alimi, a Nigerian same-sex marriage activist has opined that there is nothing spiritual about s*x.

Speaking via his Instagram stories on Wednesday afternoon, the spokesman for the Lesbian, Gay, Bi-S*xual, Transgender (LGBT+) community stated that people should desist from making a big deal out of s*x.

He went further to state that s*xually active people should endeavour to be responsible whenever they are engaging in the act.

Bisi Alimi had this to say:

“There is absolutely nothing spiritual about s*x.

Don’t let anyone lie to you and dull your cruise.

Just f**k responsibly.”

