LGBTQ activist, Bisi Alimi, tells fans to be wary of ‘spiritual’ leaders

LGBTQ+ activist, Bisi Alimi in an Instagram post has ridiculed what he says is the hypocritical standpoint of Nigerians on religious issues.

In a thread published on Sunday afternoon, Bisi Alimi unapologetically berated religious clerics who are more interested in their own nourishment, rather than the wellbeing of their congregation.

The LGBTQ activist stated that spiritual leaders walk around with bodyguards, while they often leave members of their congregation to ‘the Lord, their shephard’.

READ ALSO: Bisi Alimi shades Nigerians for expressing outrage over movie portraying Jesus as a gay man

Speaking further, Alimi admonished Nigerians to see through the bias of most clerics. He stated that several religious leaders connive with corrupt politicians to squander public funds.

Bisi Alimi also explained how clergymen are more respected than medical doctors, researchers and experts in various fields. He urged his followers to rid themselves of gullibility and desist from living a life of lies in the name of being ‘Spiritual’.

Read his thread below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVHts9ZtkgB/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVHviKAtdyb/

