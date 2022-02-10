Libyan Prime Minister survives assassination attempt

Libyan Prime Minister, Abdul Hamid al-Dbeibah, on Thursday, survived an assassination attempt after gunmen opened fire on his car while returning home from a function.

The heavily armed gunmen reportedly fired several shots towards al-Dbeibah’s vehicle from another vehicle that managed to flee the scene.

al-Dbeibah who escaped unhurt, has been battling opposition amid conflicts between rival factions over control of the government.

According to reports from government media, “though the Prime Minister was unharmed in the incident, it was a clear assassination attempt.”

al-Dbeibah, a powerful businessman from Misrata, was appointed Prime Minister in February, 2021 as part of a UN-brokered, Western-backed political process, with the main task of steering the deeply divided country toward national reconciliation and lead it through elections.

READ ALSO: Former Haitian senator arrested in Jamaica over president’s assassination

The House of Representatives in the North African country has been locked in a series of strategies to remove al-Dbeibah to no avail.

Only on Tuesday, al-Dbeibah took a defiant stand against efforts to appoint a new interim government, saying he would not hand over power.

“I will not allow a new transitional period. The Government of National Unity will continue until handing over power to an elected administration.

“We will not allow this class that has been dominant for years to monopolize the scene,” he said, while accusing the political class that controlled Libya for the past decade of seeking to remain in power.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now