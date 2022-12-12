Libyan suspect in 1988 Lockerbie plane bombing detained U.S

A Libyan man who allegedly manufactured the bomb used in a 1988 bombing of a Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie in Scotland in which 270 people were killed has been taken into custody in the United States.

The suspect, Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi, was detained on Sunday two years after former U.S. Attorney General, Bill Barr, announced that fresh charges were filed against him during the week, Scottish and U.S. law enforcement officials said.

A Justice Department spokesperson confirmed to Reuters that the United States has custody of Mas’ud who is expected to make his initial court appearance in a federal court in Washington later in the week.

Court documents described Mas’ud as an expert bombmaker who joined the Libyan External Security Organization intelligence service in the 1970s and took part in a number of operations outside Libya, reaching the rank of Colonel.

