Connect with us

News

LIE! Consumer group disputes Power Minister’s claim of 150m Nigerians with access to electricity

Published

1 hour ago

on

The Electricity Consumer Protection Advocacy Centre (ECPAC), on Friday, refuted recent claims by Nigeria’s Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, who asserted that approximately 150 million Nigerians now enjoy adequate electricity access.

Adelabu made the statement during the 2025 Ministerial Sectoral Update Conference held in Abuja on Thursday, crediting Nigeria’s progress to the “Mission 300” initiative. It was a collaborative program by the World Bank and African Development Bank aimed at delivering electricity to 300 million Africans by 2030.

But ECPAC is not convinced. The group’s Executive Director, Chief Princewill Okorie, described the minister’s claim as “a lie to Nigerians,” citing inconsistencies and lack of consumer-based data to support the assertion.

“What is the source of that data?” Okorie asked pointedly. “It is not just about quoting figures. What validates that data? As I speak, I don’t have electricity in my house. It came at midnight and was gone in three hours. This kind of deception is exhausting for Nigerians.”

Okorie further criticized the ministry’s alleged detachment from public realities. “Where did the minister carry out the research that gave him such a figure? Has he engaged civil society organisations since he assumed office? We’ve long advocated for a dedicated consumer protection unit within the ministry to bridge this gap between data and lived experience.”

READ ALSO: Atiku-led coalition against Tinubu a waste of time – Fayose

While the minister claims significant progress, official data paints a more modest picture.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its Q2 2024 report, Nigeria had just 12.99 million registered electricity customers, up from 12.33 million in Q1. Additionally, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) reported that only 6.15 million customers had been metered as of September 30, 2024, leaving about 53.85% of registered users unmetered and therefore vulnerable to estimated billing.

The figures further show a gradual increase in electricity customers from 10.37 million in 2020 to 12.99 million in Q2 2024, a positive trend but one that does not correlate with the minister’s sweeping statement that nearly 150 million people have adequate access to power.

“The data being touted by the Minister does not reflect the daily struggles of millions of Nigerians. Having an electricity account does not mean having electricity,” Okorie emphasized.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

three × three =


 

Investigations

Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: In Sokoto, classrooms overtaken by goats, reptiles, as insecurity, lack of teachers, govt inaction push children out of school

SHEHU MUHAMMAD SHEHU reports on how insecurity, government inaction and lack of qualified teachers has significantly forced up the number...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Abia residents in pains, as contractor abandons erosion control project after collecting N185m

Fresh from fashion school in 2022, Onuka Kalu planned to convert one of his father’s two shops, where he formerly...
Investigations3 months ago

Trump halts $50m Gaza aid, cites ‘condoms in Gaza’ claim

In a sweeping move to reassess U.S. foreign aid spending, President Donald Trump has frozen a $50 million assistance package...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: In Zamfara, forgotten Health Center throws community into health crisis

In the late evening of Friday, September 14, 2024, shortly after the Maghrib prayer, Bashir Muhammad, a 34-year-old father of...
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Insufficient teachers, learning materials worsen education access in Kwara communities

Qudus, a Junior Secondary School (JSS 2) pupil, would sit the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in a year to...