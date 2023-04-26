Lie! Ordinary Imo people cannot endorse Uzodinma, LP guber candidate punctures gov’s endorsement

The Imo state governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Athan Achonu, on Wednesday, punctured the endorsement of Governor Hope Uzodimma by the Imo North Senatorial District, insisting that ordinary residents in the district can never endorse him for a second term.

Achonu, who is from Imo North, said this through his state’s Media Director, Emeka Ihejirika, while reacting to a report that some stakeholders in Imo North endorsed Uzodinma for second term.

Achonu described those who made the endorsement as a gathering of Uzodinma’s appointees and some members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) who came together to endorse their APC, governorship candidate.

According to him, the foundation members of the APC, former Minister of Education, Emeka Nwajiuba among others were not in such meetings.

“First of all, it is a non-issue. It’s a gathering of APC people. They called themselves together. They are operatives of APC, in the zone. If you look at those who came even not all of them. Because I doubt if the sitting Senator was there and I doubt if the Former Minister of Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, was around.

“How can they endorse when the major players in that zone are not there? What you saw were appointees of Uzodimma and APC operatives. They are the people that attended the event and carried out the endorsement. So, it cannot be Imo North. They are APC members.

“It is normal for APC, people to come and endorse their governorship candidate that is what they did but the ordinary person from Ehime Mbano, Isiala Mbano, Obowo, Ihitte Uboma, Okigwe and Onuimo in Imo North can never endorse Hope Uzodimma, is it for what?” it is not possible,” he said.

