Life after Abure! LP to hold NEC meeting Wednesday

The Labour Party will hold its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Spokesman for Peter Obi Media Reach, Mr. Ibrahim Umar, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He said the meeting would be closely followed by an interactive session with major stakeholders and other organs of the party.

According to the spokesman, the stakeholders expected at the meeting are the LP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, serving and former senators, as well as all the senatorial candidates in the 2023 election.

Others are serving and former House of Representatives members and candidates in the 2023 election as well as all members of the National Caretaker Committee and National Transition Committee.

READ ALSO: Labour Party alleges NLC plot to “invade” offices, vows resistance

Also expected at the meeting are former governorship candidates who are still in the party, representatives of the Nigeria Labour Congress /Trade Union Congress Political Commission and all members of the former National Working Committee.

Aliyu said the meeting called by Obi and Otti had become necessary to clarify the recent Supreme Court judgment.

The apex court had last Friday sacked Julius Abure as the LP national chairman.

A five-member panel of the Supreme Court in its ruling held that Appeal Court had no jurisdiction over internal affairs of the party.

