Life in Nigeria short, brutish over insecurity—Gov Diri

The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, on Tuesday decried the worsening insecurity in the country.

He said the security crisis had continued to escalate since All Progressives Congress (APC) took over power in 2015.

The governor, who stated this during a meeting with heads of security agencies at the Government House in Yenagoa, urged the Federal Government to redouble its efforts in order and arrest the crisis in the interest of Nigerians.

Diri said: “This is to again call on the Federal Government to do something about insecurity in the country. This and more are the same issues that led to the APC government coming to power in 2015.

“I am sure that you will agree that things are worse now than they were in 2015. The Federal Government has to redouble its effort. Otherwise, the joker card is with the people of Nigeria. They know what to do come 2023.

“When one part of the country is in trouble, other parts aren’t safe. Kaduna and other states in the North are sick security-wise and it is affecting other parts of the country. Life in Nigeria is nasty, brutish, and short. The Federal Government has to do something quickly.”

