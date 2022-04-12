Lifeless body discovered floating on shore of UNILAG lagoon

The management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has taken to the social media platform, Twitter, to inform the public of the body of an unidentified person found floating on the shore of the Lagoon.

On Monday night, April 11, the school authorities announced in a series of tweets that the body was spotted floating after the heavy downpour on Saturday, April 9.

Read the announcement below:

”Important Notice The body of an unidentified individual was spotted floating on the shore of the University of Lagos Lagoon Front after the heavy rains of the morning of Saturday, April 9, 2022.

The Marine Police, a Unit of the Lagos State Police Command, was immediately notified of its action. Anyone who has any information that may be relevant to this incident is enjoined to inform the Police.

The University of Lagos Management wishes to assure members of the University community and the public that the security of life and property of all students, staff, and other members of its community is the priority and the University will spare no efforts in safeguarding these.”

