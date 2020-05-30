Lifeless body of abducted ex-Edo Commissioner found 19-days after kidnap

The Edo State Police Command has confirmed that the decomposing body of former Edo state Commissioner for Youths and Sports and former chairman, Ovia North-East local government area, Hon Egbe Ediagbonya, who was kidnapped 19-days ago has been recovered.

Chidi Nwabuzor, the Police Public Relations Officer in Edo state, revealed that the lifeless body of Ediagbonya, who was kidnapped in the early hours of May 16 in his farm in Utese, was found “by some farmers in a forest sharing boundary with Ondo State at Utese Village.

“The farmers who were uneasy and apprehensive about the horrible sight rushed to the Village to break the news, thereafter moved to the Divisional Police Headquarters, Okada, and reported the development to the Divisional Police Officer of the Station.

“At the scene, the remains of Hon P. E. Edioagbonya was identified to be him by his family, and immediately his remains were professionally evacuated and taken to Igbinedion University Hospital Mortuary Okada for Autopsy Examination.

“To this end, the Command deeply commensurates with the immediate family of late Hon P.E EDIAGBONYA and pray to Almighty God to give them the fortitude to bear the loss and vows to fish out the killers of the illustrious son of Utese Village.”

Before he was killed, Ediagbonya’s abductors initially asked for N15 million ransom and then directed the family to go and drop N2 million in Patani, a border town between Delta and Bayelsa state.

Reports say the abductors were said to have sent an SMS to the family that their father’s body was in a cassava farm near Utese where he was kidnapped, but was later discovered by a team of hunters and farmers.

