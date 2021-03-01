Lifting of visa restrictions affirms our close ties with Nigeria – US govt | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Lifting of visa restrictions affirms our close ties with Nigeria – US govt
The United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said on Monday the lifting of visa restrictions on Nigeria was an affirmation of the close ties between the two countries.
The former US President, Donald Trump, slammed the visa restrictions on Nigeria and a few other countries in February last year.
President Joe Biden lifted the visa restrictions in January, a few days after his inauguration as the US 46th President.
He also signed several Executive Orders nullifying some measures put in place by his predecessor.
Blinken, according to a statement signed by the Spokesperson of the US State Department, Ned Price, stated this when he spoke with Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.
He also reiterated the US support for the new Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.
Okonjo-Iweala assumed office as WTO chief on Monday.
READ ALSO: Why we imposed visa restrictions on Nigerians – US
The statement read: “Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken, spoke today (Monday) with Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama to highlight the importance that the United States places on our relationship with Nigeria.
“Secretary Blinken outlined a holistic approach to the US-Nigeria partnership based on our shared values of democracy, respect for human rights, and robust people-to-people relations.
“Acknowledging the threats that violent extremists pose to Nigerian and regional security, he welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent appointment of military service chiefs to bring new approaches to combat terrorism in the North-East and provide national security throughout the country.
“Secretary Blinken referenced President Biden’s revocation of immigrant visa restrictions on Nigeria as an affirmation of the close ties between Americans and Nigerians.
“Secretary Blinken reiterated US support for Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala as the new Director-General of the WTO.”
