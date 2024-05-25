Lightening kills two women in Lagos

Lightening during rainfall killed two women in the FESTAC area of Lagos State on Friday.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a post on his X handle on Saturday.

He said: “Somewhere on First Avenue, FESTAC, two women remained indoors during the downpour yesterday.

“Lightning struck, electrocuted them instantly, and caused a fire outbreak.”

According to him, the victims live in a shanty built under high-voltage wires.

The spokesman sympathised with the families of the deceased and prayed that their souls rest in peace.

