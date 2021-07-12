International
Lightning strike kills 11 at Indian tourism site
At least 11 people have been confirmed dead after lightning struck at a popular tourist spot in the city of Jaipur, in India’s northern state of Rajasthan.
The unfortunate incident occured on Sunday evening at the Amer Fort on the outskirts of the city, according to Shankar Lal Saini, a senior disaster management official in Jaipur, who confirmed the incident.
“There was a tower there. When the lightning struck, the tower’s wall collapsed, many people were buried under it.
“Since the fort is on a hill, when the debris was falling and space reduced, some people also fell into a ditch.”
READ ALSO: US records 600,000 COVID-19 deaths as number of cases from Indian variant rises
Saini said the accident happened at 6.30pm on Sunday and police and civil defense force officials carried out rescue operations until 7am on Monday.
“The 11 bodies recovered included women and children. The victims were declared dead on arrival at the city’s Sawai Man Singh Hospital.
“A further 11 people were rescued and are in stable condition. The victims at the fort included locals as well as tourists.
“Because it is a hilly area and there are a lot of trees, the rescue teams kept looking till morning in case anyone is left behind but now all people have been accounted for,” Saini said.
By Isaac Dachen
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....