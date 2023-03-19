Ligue 1: Mbappe, Messi in action as PSG fall to first home defeat in 2yrs

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi were in action for Paris St-Germain as they fell to their first Ligue 1 home defeat since April 2021.

The champions were defeated 2-0 by Stade Rennes, who had also beaten the league leaders in the reverse fixture this season.

The visitors scored either side of half-time with Karl Toko Ekambi firing them in front in the 45th minute before Lesley Ugochukwu added the second three minutes after the break.

PSG saw their unbeaten league run at the Parc des Princes ended at 35 games.

Despite the defeat, Christophe Galtier’s side are nine points clear of Lens at the top of the table as they head towards an 11th title in 13 years.

Meanwhile, Rennes are fifth in the Ligue 1 standing, four points off Monaco in fourth but only a further three behind second-placed Lens.

