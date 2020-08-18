LIGUE 1: Season opener postponed after Marseille record four COVID-19 cases

Following four recorded cases of COVID-19 at French club, Marseille, the opening match of the 2020-21 Ligue 1 season, which involves the club, has been postponed.

Marseille were due to host Saint-Etienne on Friday in the first of eight Ligue 1 fixtures this weekend.

It would have been the first topflight game since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, which halted the 2019-20 campaign in March, and eventually ended the season prematurely.

The season was ended in April as the Covid-19 pandemic persisted, with Paris St-Germain, 12 points clear at the top, awarded the title.

Marseille v Saint-Etienne will now be played on either 16 or 17 September, while other games of the weekend will hold as scheduled.

The French league told clubs last week its protocol for dealing with coronavirus meant more than three positive cases at a club was likely to lead to a postponement.

Marseille’s Jordan Amavi tested positive last week, with another three players following in the latest round of testing.

Recall that the club cancelled a friendly against German side Stuttgart in the wake of Amavi’s positive test.

Nantes meant to play against Girondis Bordeaux in the Altalntic Derby on Saturday, has now been brought forward to Friday. It becomes the season opener.

