Like Air Peace, Bristow sacks 100 pilots, engineers

Barely 24 hours after Air Peace sacked 70 pilots and other supporting staff due to crushing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on its operations, the management of Bristow Helicopters on Tuesday announced the sack of over 100 pilots and engineers.

The affected workers included Nigerians and expatriates.

Bristow workers embarked on strike on Monday over poor remuneration.

However, in a statement on Tuesday evening, the airline blamed the workers’ sack on the impact of COVID-19 in the sector.

The statement read:

“The combined effects of these ‘arising’ has resulted in very significant reductions to our business particularly a reduction in the number of contracted aircraft in Nigeria. As a result, the company must now restructure all aspects of its business model (both Rotary & Fixed Wing), including an extensive review of its operations and we continue to drive efficiencies, but with zero compromises to safety and our core values.

“One of these measures includes the right-sizing of the business to ensure that the company has the optimal level of personnel to continue the safe delivery of its services to its clients, whilst allowing the appropriate capacity for future growth.

“Accordingly, and with much regret, the company has taken the very difficult decision to release over 100 pilots and engineers (both National and Expatriates) over the next couple of weeks.”

