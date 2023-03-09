News
Like Akeredolu, Obaseki urges Edo residents to accept old naira notes
The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Thursday appealed to the people of the state to accept the old naira notes.
The governor’s call came a few hours after his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu, decried the rejection of the old N500 and N1000 notes by traders and other people of the state.
The Supreme Court had on March 3 ordered that the old naira notes should remain in legal tender till December 31.
Edo and Bayelsa States are the two states that aligned with the Federal Government on the redesign of the naira notes.
The two states applied to be joined as co-defendants in a suit filed by Kaduna, Kogi, Zamfara, and seven others challenging the naira redesign and implementation of the deadline for the currency swap at the Supreme Court.
READ ALSO: Naira: Obaseki alleges Oshiomhole behind Edo protests, demands arrest
In a statement issued by the state’s Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, Governor Obaseki urged the people of Edo to accept the old naira notes in order to boost trade and economic activities in the state.
The statement read: “With the Supreme Court judgement, the controversy over the circulation of the notes had been put to rest and the people are urged to accept and trade with the notes.
“We are also exploring other means of transaction such as electronic transfers, among others, as all issues of cash available are addressed by the relevant government agencies.”
