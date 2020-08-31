Like Akwa Ibom, Oyo NUJ orders journalists to boycott Fani-Kayode’s conference

The Oyo State chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists has ordered newsmen in the state to boycott a proposed visit by Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation.

The State NUJ Chairman, Ademola Babalola issued the order on Monday while featuring on a live radio programme, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

During the programme, Babalola directed all journalists in the state, to boycott any press conference called by Fani-Kayode, in continuation of his tour to PDP controlled states.

This came days after the Akwa Ibom State chapter of the NUJ also directed pressmen in the State to boycott Fani-Kayode’s conference in response to the recent insult the PDP chieftain meted out to a Daily Trust journalist.

READ ALSO: ATTACK ON JOURNALIST: I regret my action —Fani-Kayode

Fani-Kayode, who has recently been touring some states, especially those under the control of his party PDP, arrived Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital last Thursday and had plans to meet journalists in the state.

However, the union warned newsmen in the state not to be part of any activity organised by the former minister.

Fani-Kayode had insulted Eyo Charles, a journalist with Daily Trust newspaper, for asking him a question, in Calabar, Cross River State

Eyo had asked the former minister who was bankrolling him in his tour, but Fani-Kayode described Eyo’s question as “very stupid”.

Join the conversation

Opinions