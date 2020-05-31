Like Benue, PDP in pole position to sweep Cross River local council polls

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates in Cross River State have won all the chairmanship and councillorship positions announced so far in Saturday’s local government election in the state.

The Chairman of the state Independent Electoral Commission, Dr. Mike Ushie, announced results from 10 local government areas in the state.

The local government areas whose results have been declared are Akamkpa, Akpabuyo, Bakassi, Calabar Municipal, Calabar South, Etung, Ikom, Obubra, Odukpani, and Yakurr.

PDP won in all the LGAs where results have been announced by CRSIEC.

Five political parties took part including the All Progressives Congress (APC), Labour Party (LP), Young Progressives Party (YPP), and People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

