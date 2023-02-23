News
Like Buhari, Atiku returns home for elections
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has arrived in Yola, Adamawa State, ahead of Saturday’s election.
The former Vice President confirmed the development on his official Twitter handle Thursday evening.
The PDP arrived home a few hours after President Muhammadu Buhari returned to his hometown of Daura, Katsina State, for the election.
A statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the President arrived in Daura at 5:25 p.m., after which he was conveyed home by a retinue of Department of State Security (DSS) officials.
The President was received by the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar.
Buhari will cast his vote at a polling unit close to his country home in Daura alongside his wife, Aisha Buhari, and other family members.
