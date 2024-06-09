Like Buhari, Obi was a packaged fraud to deceive Nigerians —Sowore

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 presidential election, Omoyele Sowore, has described his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi, in unpleasant terms.

According to him, Obi was fraudulently packaged for the election by his supporters, just like former President Muhammadu Buhari was also packaged and sold to Nigerians by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters, who made the claims in an interview with PulseNG on Saturday, said the former Anambra State governor was fraudulently packaged for the 2023 election to deceive Nigerians.

He added that he knew about Obi’s alleged fraudulent and deceitful nature as a governor where he allegedly stole government funds and invested in his private businesses instead of developing the state.

Speaking in the interview, Sowore said:

“What is true is that I have a general disdain for the dishonesty of Nigerian politicians. I have disdain for lacklustre performance, and whenever anybody then comes up as a politician or who wants to run Nigeria, they come with this fraudulent packaging.

“My default position is to warn people first and then expose them later. My position about Peter Obi has been consistent. The same way my position about Tinubu has been consistent. It is only that the people who are now on the internet as influencers weren’t born at the time when I’ve been against all these terrible politicians, including those in the military.

“I and Sahara Reporters also found out that Peter Obi was building substandard hospitals and never built schools, as it later revealed.

“He was investing state money in his private business and carrying money in cash to Apapa. One of which was N250 million, and the police arrested them (Peter Obi) and found out that he was stealing money.

“All these things are on Sahara Reporters now. So if some people now go and repackage Obi and claim that he is going to help Nigeria work, and I say to them with my full chest that this is a packaged fraud, and you get upset about that, that is not my problem.

READ ALSO:Sowore condemns army’s closure of Abuja plaza following soldiers, traders altercation

“That you love a fraudster is not my mistake. People loved Buhari, too, until his tenure killed their parents. Some families were wiped out. Peter Obi is nothing compared to the way the fraudulent Buhari was packaged. Buhari used to get 12 million votes every election season until he won.

“Otherwise, you would have known that in 2006 or 2008, I was the first to expose Tinubu’s drug history in Chicago. But the people who now follow Peter were not interested at that time because it wouldn’t favour them.

“What is new about that? But that doesn’t change the facts about Peter Obi’s tenure as an eight-year governor in Anambra state who didn’t build a school. Not a single road, not a single hospital that you can count, exists.

“They will say go and verify, and when you verify to them, Obi’s supporters say no, we’re not going to accept it. That’s not my problem.

“And I know that some of you fell for those things, but you also now see that the position I maintain that is not different from the rest of them is coming into play. He himself knows that he’s a fraud he knows this.

“Even Doyin Okupe has come to say that they were fraudulently packaging themselves to use the Labour Party to hoodwink Nigerians. So that’s the point.

“So if we tell you that we know Peter Obi and that he is not what he is presented to be, and you say you must impose these on Nigeria, and we say no, we don’t accept that. Now you get upset; it’s your right to be upset or that you love him. Is it your right to love him?

“But it’s also our right to keep saying the truth as we know it and as we understand it,” Sowore said.

2015. "So, the emotional aspect of it is nothing new. There is no politician in the world that doesn't have followers. If you go to the US, Donald Trump has followers who are willing to kill themselves. There was even a man who went to set himself ablaze in front of the district… — Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) June 8, 2024

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now