Like Delta, strange disease breaks out in Enugu communities, 57 reportedly dead

A strange disease in Ette and Umuopu communities in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area (LGA) of Enugu State has reportedly killed no less than 57 persons.

It was gathered that the disease broke out in the communities since September this year and had claimed the lives of 37 persons in Ette community and 20 in Umuopu community. The two communities share a common border.

Four persons it was further gathered died on Wednesday as a result of the disease which symptoms include convulsion, diarrhoea and vomiting of blood.

While Lassa fever or cholera are being suspected as the cause of the strange disease, the state Ministry of Health and investigations are said to be currently working to really ascertain the cause of the strange deaths.

The strange disease in Enugu is happening at the same period no less than 30 persons were said to have died in Ute-Okpu and Idumesa communities in Ika North-East Local Government Area (LGA) of Delta State over the outbreak of a strange disease too.

