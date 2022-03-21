Like Ebonyi, Court sacks 20 Cross River lawmakers for dumping PDP

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday sacked 20 members of the Cross River State House of Assembly for dumping the political party under which banner they won their seats.

The lawmakers were sacked for defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC) along with the governor, Ben Ayade.

A similar scenario had played out recently in Ebonyi State where the governor, Dave Umahi and some members of the state House of Assembly were also sacked by the court for dumping the political party under which they had won elections.

Details coming…

