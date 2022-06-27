Like #EndSARS, youth are the game changers in 2023 —Aisha Yesufu

Aisha Yesufu, a critic of the Muhammadu Buhari-led adminstration, on Monday reiterated her commitment to support the youth in their fight to reclaim the country from insensitive leaders.

The human rights activist, in a statement, noted that she participated in the #EndSars to defend the interest of the Nigerian youth who have been the victims of misgovernance in the country.

According to her, the youth like they did during the #EndSARS movement would determine the direction of the nation with the 2023 elections.

Speaking on the need for the youth to take charge of the country, Aisha lamented the worsening situation of Nigeria as occasioned by the ineptitude and wickedness of the political leaders.

Read also:Aisha Yesufu cautions Nigerians against fighting for politicians

She added that the fight for a better Nigeria should be a priority of the youth upon whom the survival of the country relies.

She said: “I am not a type that likes to do anything. But when it comes to issues regarding the youth, I’m always in. It’s just like the #EndSars protest. I wasn’t part of the organizers of the protest, neither did I call for it. But I gave my support all through. I went to the scene to work from the background. I decided to come up when the police wanted to shoot at the people. I told them they would have to shoot me first. The bullet must pass through me.

“I am supporting the Nigerian youth and my job right now is to hype them, encourage them, push them so that they can understand the need for change. And I will continue to do that till election is done. Those berating the power of the Nigerian youth deceive themselves. The youth have all it takes to change the narrative. They can be the game changers in 2023. And they are already doing that.

“For me what the Nigerian youth are doing now is amazing. We need so many people to understand that they have the power to make the difference and make change happen. That’s everything. As long as Nigerian youth are there, pushing, organizing and other things won’t be difficult. I love the fact that the youth are taking the centre stage.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now