Like Facebook, Twitter, Amazon to lay off 10,000 employees

Amazon, an American multinational technology company, has announced plans to lay off as many as 10,000 of its employees.

Multiple sources confirmed the development on Tuesday, adding that the action of the e-commerce giant is the latest layoff after Meta and Twitter.

The layoff, going by the size of the company, represents a little less than one percent of the group’s total payroll.

Ripples Nigeria reported that Meta, Facebook’s parent company, announced it was cutting 11,000 jobs or about 13 percent of its workforce.

The layoff by the Jeff Bezos-founded company will mostly target the company’s devices organization.

