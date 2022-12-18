‘Like him or not, Buhari is a patriot who loves Nigeria’, Soludo lauds President at 80

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, believes President Muhammadu Buhari is a patriotic leader who loves the country and has done well for Nigeria.

Soludo, who is a governor on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), in a congratulatory message to Buhari on the occasion of his 80th birthday, lauded the President for his “honest and transparent disposition to public office”, and a “shining example of one who has risen above the temptation of corruption in discharging his duties.”

Soludo’s birthday message to the President issued on Saturday by his media aide, Christian Aburime, noted that Buhari’s attainment of 80 years of age was a “manifestation of God’s blessings and a milestone achievement worthy of celebration.”

“On behalf of my family and the good people of Anambra, I congratulate the president on this auspicious occasion of his 80th birthday and wish him many more glorious years ahead.

“President Buhari is a sincere patriot who has done his best for the growth and development of the country,” the Governor said.

