Like Ikeja Electric, Eko Electricity to effect upward review of tariff July 1

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) said on Friday it would effect the upward review of the electricity tariff from July 1.

The General Manager, Corporate Communications, EKEDC, Mr. Godwin Idemudia, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos.

The Ikeja Electric had earlier on Friday said it would also begin the implementation of the new tariff regime on July 1.

IE said the new tariffs, which are service reflective, are end-user rates to be paid for electricity based on the level of service.

In the same vein, the EKEDC spokesman said the review was aimed at projecting a service reflective tariff that would enable the company to invest heavily in its infrastructure and complaint resolution mechanisms.

He noted that the company understood how inconvenient the timing might be, considering the ongoing pandemic, but appealed to customers that it was imperative to improve on the quality of its services.

Idemudia said the new tariff would be strictly service reflective, adding that customers are expected to pay tariff based on the electricity supply available to them.

