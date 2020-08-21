Latest Politics

Like Jigawa, Bauchi NBA threatens to boycott conference over El-Rufai

August 21, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Members of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Bauchi State chapter, on Friday threatened to boycott the association’s forthcoming Annual General Meeting if the decision to withdraw the invitation extended to Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to participate in the event was not reversed by the body.

The Jigawa State chapter of NBA had on Thursday vowed to boycott the conference over the same matter.

READ ALSO: Split in NBA, as Jigawa chapter vows to boycott conference over action against El-Rufai

The association had listed the governor as one of the keynote speakers at the conference.

But after protest by some lawyers and other concerned groups enraged by Kaduna State government’s poor handling of violence in the southern part of the state, the NBA conference organizing committee on Thursday night withdrew the invitation extended to the governor.

